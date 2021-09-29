Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor enjoying vacation at ₹91,000 Rajasthan’s suite

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor take off to Rajasthan for their two-day birthday trip in a luxurious suite.

The love birds also shared a loved-up photo marking the day on Instagram from Sujan Jawai Camp.

The venue of the Sujan Jawai Camp will officially reopen on October 1. Alia and Ranbir, however, were accommodated as special guests.

Furthermore, this camp is located between ‘spellbinding, billion-year-old granite rock formations, where leopards roam wild and free, coexisting comfortably with the charismatic communities’, according to the details on the website.

The luxurious room where the couple has stayed costs ₹91,000 per night. The room included a picturesque view of sand dunes and a premium quality interior.