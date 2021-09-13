Did you know the amazing details about Britney Spears’ engagement ring?
American singer and songwriter Britney Spears got engaged to Sam Asghari on Sunday with a beautiful diamond ring which is designed by a New-York based designer, which has amazing details and a special message from her partner.
Britney announced her engagement through an Instagram post after being together for four years with a picture of the ring.
Sharing the post-Britney wrote, “I can’t believe it.”
According to the sources, Sam, to show off his love with a precious gift, took months to find the one-of-a-kind jewelry piece, featuring a 4-carat round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting, and is enhanced with a floating solitaire design.
He gave an emotional touch in the ring, as he had his nickname for Spears, “Lioness,” engraved inside the band.
“Every designer I spoke with about the ring was amazing with great ideas, but I just clicked with Roman — we really connected on the design and he was as excited as I was to make it special — that’s why I chose him,” Asghari, 27, said in a statement.
Roman Malayev, Forever Diamonds NY‘s founder revealed that he and his company “couldn’t feel more honored to create this ring for such a special couple.”
