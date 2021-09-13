Inside Parineeti Chopra’s huge shoe collection, see pic of her closet

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra shared a glimpse of her shoe collection on Monday. Her huge shoe collection definitely amazed her fans and friends.

Took to Instagram, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress sheared her closet picture and wrote, “Be ready in 5, I promise!”

Have a look:

The picture shared by her showed the Parineeti is busy in her bathroom while selecting shoes. The collection showed several rows of footwear. Reacting to the picture, tennis player Sania Mirza commented: “So jealous .. WANT!!!” Parineeti’s brother Shivang Chopra also commented and wrote: “I’m properly proud.”

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the Netflix film “The Girl on the Train.”