Jahangir Tareen’s daughter Sehar Tareen step into showbiz industry

Raba NoorWeb Editor

22nd Sep, 2021. 07:42 pm
Jahangir Tareen’s daughter

Seher Tareen is the daughter of a renowned politician, Jahangir Tareen. He is a Pakistani businessman & CEO of JDW Group, an important part of PTI, and close to PM, Imran Khan. 

Seher completed her graduation from Central Saint Martins, London.

Seher Tareen is an emerging talent of the Pakistan Fashion industry. She started her own brand ‘Studio Designs’ at a very young age and is known for its luxurious collection. She showcased her first chic pret collection at 10th PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week 2014 and became famous.

Tareen’s daughter is a style icon who helps other girls to dress elegantly. She carries herself perfectly. She is a talented face of the fashion industry and is getting a welcoming response from other fashion designers.

The brand is known for creating beautiful and innovative products that make a huge difference. The ‘Tareen Education Foundation’ was established many years ago when the main objective of the group was to improve the quality of education in Pakistan and the Design Studio shows that it is the most supportive.

Now the talented girl is all set to step into the showbiz industry for showcasing her amazing fashion skills over there.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

22 mins ago
Sarwat Gillani enjoy holidays with her husband and friends, see photos

Sarwat Gilani is an amazing example of Pakistan, film, television, and voice...
10 hours ago
Horoscope Today, 22 September 2021: Check astrological predictions for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and others

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
1 day ago
Syra Yousuf or Sara Bharwana, who wore this same outfit better?

Syra Yousuf and Sara Bharwana, both are style icons in our fashion...
1 day ago
Horoscope Today, 21 September 2021: Check astrological predictions for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and others

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
2 days ago
Kim Kardashian gifts $25k designer bag to BFF on her birthday

The reality Tv star Kim Kardashian gifts a $25k Hermès Kelly designer...
2 days ago
Photos: Minal and Ahsan set couple goals, melt hearts of netizens with post-wedding pictures

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who recently married, continue to win...