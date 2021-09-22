Jahangir Tareen’s daughter Sehar Tareen step into showbiz industry

Seher Tareen is the daughter of a renowned politician, Jahangir Tareen. He is a Pakistani businessman & CEO of JDW Group, an important part of PTI, and close to PM, Imran Khan.

Seher completed her graduation from Central Saint Martins, London.

Seher Tareen is an emerging talent of the Pakistan Fashion industry. She started her own brand ‘Studio Designs’ at a very young age and is known for its luxurious collection. She showcased her first chic pret collection at 10th PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week 2014 and became famous.

Tareen’s daughter is a style icon who helps other girls to dress elegantly. She carries herself perfectly. She is a talented face of the fashion industry and is getting a welcoming response from other fashion designers.

The brand is known for creating beautiful and innovative products that make a huge difference. The ‘Tareen Education Foundation’ was established many years ago when the main objective of the group was to improve the quality of education in Pakistan and the Design Studio shows that it is the most supportive.

Now the talented girl is all set to step into the showbiz industry for showcasing her amazing fashion skills over there.