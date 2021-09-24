Maya Ali or Abeer Rizvi, who wore this Maroon outfit best?

Maya Ali and Abeer Rizvi both divas are the style icons for Pakistan’s showbiz industry. Maya is a well-known actress in the drama and film industry while Abeer is a stunning model of the fashion industry. Both of them have never failed to prove their fashion game.

Recently, the two were spotted in the same Maroon outfit, have a look:

The Pehli si Mohabbat actress donned this Maroon dress very elegantly with golden jhumkas and high heels. For makeup, Maya gave herself a subtle look with open hair.

On the other hand, model Abeer can be seen donning this outfit with heavy gold and maroon neckpiece and small matching ear-studs. She completed her look with golden pair of khussa and let her hair open with minimal makeup.