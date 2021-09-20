Sonya Hussyn looks radiant in her latest bridal shoot, see photos
Sonya Hussyn is a superb Pakistani actress, model, and host who has ruled the television screens since 2011, where people are falling over her beautiful smile and phenomenal acting.
She is a courageous independent woman who is vigorous, compatible, and talented. She made her television debut in the drama series “Dareecha,” alongside Yasir Hussain, Asad Siddiqui, and Sana Askari.
Sonya wears heavily embellished traditional bridal attires with her ethereal charm and elegance. The latest bridal collection introduces a fresh aesthetic while discreetly merging and honoring the contrast of traditional and contemporary inspiration.
Have a look!
