Syra Yousuf or Sara Bharwana, who wore this same outfit better?

Syra Yousuf and Sara Bharwana, both are style icons in our fashion industry and both divas have never failed to prove their fashion game. Both are the most fashionable personalities who aren’t afraid to try out new outfits.

Take a look at how both Syra and Sara styled the same outfits for different events in different ways.

Sara Bharwana, who is the wife of popular singer Atif Aslam, donned this beautiful glittery ivory outfit with an elegant silver necklace and earpiece. She complemented her look with a matching clutch bag and let her hair in loose curls. For makeup, Sara gave herself a glam look with smokey eyes, pink lips, and pink cheeks. She covered each side of her neck with dupatta and her hair.

On the other hand, Pakistani actress Syra Yousuf can be seen donning this outfit with a matching neck choker and ear studs with a ring and bracelet on her hands. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and completed her look with minimal makeup and nude lipstick. She styled her dupatta on her hands.