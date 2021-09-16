Yashma Gill rocks in a bossy look, wearing white top & leather pants

Leading Pakistani actress Yashma Gill gives a bossy vibe to her fans as she looked stunning in recent photos.

The Azmaish actress has posted a photo of herself on Instagram which is being liked by fans.

In the pictures, Yashma can be seen donning a white plain shirt with balloon sleeves pairing with black leather pants. Completed her look with minimal makeup and open hair.

“Smiles are always in fashion,” she captions the post.

Have a look at her picture: