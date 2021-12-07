7 things that need to be taught in schools

While we’re still debating on the single national curriculum for children in schools, here are seven life skills that should be taught in every school regardless of which curriculum is being followed.

Self defense

Self-defense doesn’t always have to be Jackie Chan mode. Self-defense is about trusting your instincts, understanding your surroundings, and doing everything possible to avoid putting yourself in harm’s way. It’s all about being aware and that is something all of us should have learned growing up.

The good touch and the bad touch

Parents often tell children about ways to keep themselves safe, but some conversations are more difficult than others, so let schools be the first place to start that conversation, especially when children are living through the most vulnerable age in their lives. It’s a collective responsibility of the parents and the teachers to empower the children with awareness.

The laws

We sure did learn the periodic table, but what we never learnt were the laws of our country. You’d be surprised to see how most of us don’t even know the ABC of the laws that were built to protect us.

Filing taxes

Everyone earning above a certain amount is liable to pay tax, but how many of us actually know how to pay our taxes ourselves from scratch? Adults will never learn how to do taxes if schools don’t teach them.

Basic first aid

While we agree that some things should be left to professionals, one thing that everyone should know is basic first aid. It is something everyone should learn as soon as they’re old enough to pay attention and remember detailed instructions. This includes CPR, the Heimlich maneuver, bandaging wounds, and recognizing signs of common medical crisis.

Writing professional CVs and cover letter

Unprofessional email addresses are not the first impression that you want the recruiters to have of you. From adding their home addresses to unnecessary skill-jargon, schools need to teach children how to avoid these mistakes and build professional CV and cover letters.

Personal communication skills

It’s easy to hide behind a screen and be whoever you want to be – a bully, a stalker, a social butterfly. Children are being born into a world of silent communication i.e social media and so their personal communication skills are close to zero. Schools could easily help students develop those necessary skills!