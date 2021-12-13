Do men need skincare? The answer is Yes!

You might have read hundreds of articles telling women what to do with their skin to make it ‘oh-so-glowing,’ but hardly one about men. There’s no reason men shouldn’t take care of their skin; all it takes is to start the conversation. And today we’re here to do so!

Though many components of a basic skincare regime are the same as they are for women, men just don’t have that same focus, nor time, to dedicate to skincare. That’s why for them, we have tried to streamline it a little bit more.

We are not asking you to do too much, but just a little to keep your skin in good shape.

Let’s dive in to know what you should do; male or female, you must never ignore sunscreen.

Men tend to have oiler, thicker skin, so a big no-no to heavy products on skin. Men want something light and easy to spread, and physical blockers work the best before stepping out during any month of the year.

Shave Smartly

It is recommended that one shaves in the direction of the hair growth and commit to few strokes to avoid irritation. For a better experience, try using a moisturising shaving cream for an irritation-free shaving experience.

Moisturising is not only for girls

We know our concept of moisturising is not that clear. You try to take good care of all your organs but often forget your skin. It’s super important to keep it healthy, and moisture is the number one way to do so. Drink an adequate amount of water, sleep well and if your skin still feels dry, apply lotion after you shower and get a cleanser for your face.

Forget Gender-Talks

You have every right to think about your skin. Taking care of your body, especially your skin, will not make you any less of a man. Today’s world is full of proven products that can help you maintain good skin and keep it as healthy as possible as you get older. Don’t shy away from caring for yourself; it helps boost your self-confidence.

Run for a Homemade Face Pack

You might be super busy to go shopping to buy products that fit your needs. Its hectic too.Why not try a homemade face pack? Just as lemon and gram flour help women tighten their skin and say goodbye to wrinkles, men can have the same benefits too.

Men, here’s what you should avoid:

Don’t go for hot showers

Remember, you don’t need scalding hot water to melt away dirt. In fact, using very hot water is no more effective at cleaning your skin. Moreover, scorching your skin with hot water leads to dryness, flaking, and itching. This goes for both your shower water and water that you use when rinsing your face.

Sugars and Protein Bars

‘You are what you eat’. Don’t turn hot chocolate and caramel lattes into a daily thing. High-sugar diets cause inflammation, leading to breakouts. Cookies, bars, cupcakes, and soft drinks are obvious offenders but don’t forget to check the grams of sugar in seemingly healthy foods, like yogurt, sauces, and protein bars.

Never go for an all-in-one strategy

We know men love convenience, but that doesn’t mean you use one product for all body parts. An all-in-one body wash, shampoo, and conditioner might sound convenient, but it could end up causing more problems than you thought. This is because a lot of ingredients commonly found in these products are known to irritate skin and may clog pores. Instead, it’s best to use separate body wash and hair care products in the shower.

Being a man and thinking about skincare might make you feel like another world, but honestly, it’s not weird at all. There is nothing to hesitate or be embarrassed about, take baby steps, and everything will fall into place. It is better to start today than tomorrow.