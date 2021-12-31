Happy New Year 2022: Whatsapp Messages, WhatsApp Status Wishes, Images, Quotes, Pics, and Facebook

Greetings in the year 2022! Best Wishes in Advance Images, status updates, quotes, Whatsapp messages, photos, and pictures: January 1 is recognised as the first day of the year by both the Gregorian and Julian calendars. To create a happy start to the new year, people decorate their homes, throw parties, and cook for their relatives and friends. The globe celebrates the arrival of the new year with passion and jubilation. People also set new year’s resolutions and create plans for the coming year. Start the New Year off well by sending these wishes and greetings to your loved ones.

Here are some Happy New Year 2022 wishes, messages, greetings, images, and quotations you may send to someone you care about at the start of the new year:

May 2022 be the best year of your life. May you find success, happiness and everything your heart desires. Wishing you and your loved ones a very happy new year.

Happy New Year! May this year be the start of a new chapter in which you write your own story!

Good luck, great food

Success and sound sleep

Travel and true friends

Peace, prosperity and productivity

These are my wishes for you

As we enter 2022

Wishing you a very happy new year!

Even in these difficult times, we must keep our courage and pray for better tomorrows. As we bid adieu to 2021, here’s hoping that the new year brings all of us peace and happiness.

Give wings to your dreams and watch them come true in this new year!

May your new year resolutions be successful, may you find peace, purpose and prosperity in 2022.

Here’s hoping that 2022 is filled with new adventures with old friends! Sending lots of love and good wishes your way. Forget your sorrows in 2021. Let go of anything that doesn’t spark joy and welcome this new year with open arms and bright smiles. Wishing you a wonderful new year that only brings good tidings. As the world continues to fight the pandemic, we wish for strength and good health for you and your family this new year.

Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one!

As you chase new heights in 2022, don’t forget to set some time aside for rest, relaxation and family. Wishing you good luck in this new year.