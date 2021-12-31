Happy New Year 2022: Whatsapp Messages, WhatsApp Status Wishes, Images, Quotes, Pics, and Facebook
Greetings in the year 2022! Best Wishes in Advance Images, status updates, quotes, Whatsapp messages, photos, and pictures: January 1 is recognised as the first day of the year by both the Gregorian and Julian calendars. To create a happy start to the new year, people decorate their homes, throw parties, and cook for their relatives and friends. The globe celebrates the arrival of the new year with passion and jubilation. People also set new year’s resolutions and create plans for the coming year. Start the New Year off well by sending these wishes and greetings to your loved ones.
Here are some Happy New Year 2022 wishes, messages, greetings, images, and quotations you may send to someone you care about at the start of the new year:
May 2022 be the best year of your life. May you find success, happiness and everything your heart desires. Wishing you and your loved ones a very happy new year.
Happy New Year! May this year be the start of a new chapter in which you write your own story!
Good luck, great food
Success and sound sleep
Travel and true friends
Peace, prosperity and productivity
These are my wishes for you
As we enter 2022
Wishing you a very happy new year!
Even in these difficult times, we must keep our courage and pray for better tomorrows. As we bid adieu to 2021, here’s hoping that the new year brings all of us peace and happiness.
Give wings to your dreams and watch them come true in this new year!
May your new year resolutions be successful, may you find peace, purpose and prosperity in 2022.
Here’s hoping that 2022 is filled with new adventures with old friends! Sending lots of love and good wishes your way.
Forget your sorrows in 2021. Let go of anything that doesn’t spark joy and welcome this new year with open arms and bright smiles.
Wishing you a wonderful new year that only brings good tidings.
As the world continues to fight the pandemic, we wish for strength and good health for you and your family this new year.
Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one!
As you chase new heights in 2022, don’t forget to set some time aside for rest, relaxation and family. Wishing you good luck in this new year.
In an extraordinary year, I was thankful for the support of extraordinary friends like you. Happy New Year!
You stood by me like a rock through 2021
As we enter this new year, I hope I can do the same for you.
With a heart full of happiness and eyes full of dreams
With the assurance of success and joy supreme
May you welcome the new year with a big smile
Wishing you a very Happy 2022!
Sending across the warmest wishes for a wonderful new year
Here’s hoping that this new year message finds you in the pink of health. Happy New Year!
Each new year is filled with new possibilities, so make sure you make the most of this one. Wishing you success and prosperity in 2022.
Walk into 2022 with the resolve to do your best and success will follow. Happy New Year!
Funny New Year quotes, messages, wishes and greetings to make your family and friends laugh out loud:
May your troubles last as long as your new year resolutions. Happy 2022!
Before I sign up for 2022, I want to see the terms and conditions.
My New Year’s resolution is to stop hanging out with people who ask me about my New Year’s resolutions
May your New Year resolutions get fulfilled – just like your bills! Happy New Year!
