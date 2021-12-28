Sunita Marshall enjoys family vacation in Sri Lanka, see photos

Sunita Marshall, a Pakistani actor, and model is enjoying her vacation with her family in Sri Lanka. She rose to prominence with her splendid acting and modeling skills and has been nominated for various awards over the years. She is the mother of two children and married to actor Hassan Ahmed.

On her Instagram account, the Mera Saaein actress recently shared some enjoyable moments during her family’s trip to Sri Lanka.

Take a look at some lovely photos from her holiday.

