Top 50 Popular Muslim Names for Baby Boy

24th Dec, 2021.
Popular Muslim Boy Names With Meanings

The latest popular and trendy names include Aaban, Aariz, Basel, Faakhir, Ehan.

Here is a list of top 50 beautiful baby boy names which you can choose it for newly born baby.

1. Aaban (name of angel)

2. Aadil (just)

3. Aarif (knowledgable)

4. Aaqil (intelligent)

5. Aariz (respectable man)

6. Baahir (dazzling)

7. Baasim (smiling)

8. Baha (beautiful)

9. Basel (brave)

10. Bashar (one who brings glad tidings)

11. Daniyal (intelligent)

12. Dameer (conscience)

13. Damurah (sparkle of light)

14. Ehan (full moon)

15. Eitzaz (name of prophet)

16. Faakhir (proud)

17. Fadi (Redeemer)

18. Faeq (surpassing)

19. Fateen (clever)

20. Faud (heart)

21. Ghasaan (Old Arabic name)

22. Ghufran (forgiving)

23. Gohar (diamond)

24. Gulfam (rose-faced)

25. Haady (Guiding to the right)

23. Haider (lion)

24. Haikal (tale)

25. Hamd (praise)

26. Idris (Prophet’s name)

27. Imaad (support, pillar)

28. Isaam (safeguard)

29. Intaj (king)

30. Iyaad (generous)

31. Jaabir (comforter)

32. Jaafar (rivulet)

33. Jawad (generous)

34. Jali (revered)

35. Jasim (powerful)

36. Kaamil (accomplished)

37. Kashif (discoverer)

38. Kafeel (respsonsible)

39. Kaysan (wise)

40. Labeeb (intelligent)

41. Liban (successful)

42. Lutfi (kind)

42. Maaz (brave)

43. Mahd (guided one)

44. Nadir (precious)

45. Naajy (safe)

46. Nazeeh (pure)

47. Omeir (long living)

48. Omran (solid structure)

49. Paki (a witness)

50. Qais (lover)

