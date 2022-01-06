6 biggest skincare myths, BUSTED

The concept of misinformation and the need for battling it has become highly prevalent in this decade where viruses and anti-vaxxers run rampant, even though scientists practically beg us to listen. Similarly, when it comes to skincare, the research is extensive and it is sound. And while our age-old beliefs regarding skincare and our desi totkays may have gotten us this far, they also tend to be a little behind on credibility.

Here are six skincare myths and beliefs that we need to leave behind in 2021, simply because in this day and age, we know better than to keep on repeating those same mistakes!

Oily-Skin types don’t need moisturisers

You might ask yourself, why does my oily skin need a moisturiser? It already has enough grease to sustain the entirety of Saudi Arabia’s economy. While the thought of slathering on more layers on such a surface may send you running in the other direction, hold on. Your skin could easily be dehydrated despite being oily. Moreover, skipping the moisturiser can make your skin even oilier, because any pollutants or harsh exfoliants, and even face washes, can strip your skin of essential oils, telling your facial glands to produce even more oil. Using a moisturiser can help you avoid that easily. To put your mind at ease, there are several water-based moisturiers you could apply that do not have oil in their formula, delivering your skin with all that hydration without causing any oil trouble.

I’m not going outdoors, so I don’t need to use sunscreen

Wrong. You most definitely need to use sunscreen every day, be it rain or sunshine, sunscreen is a must. If you’re not stepping out of your house on a particular day, that doesn’t mean the UV rays from the sun won’t come knocking at your door. In fact, they don’t really knock, they just waltz right in through your windows, your screens and practically everywhere else. Ultraviolet rays are the devil for your skin that cause all sort of troubles including wrinkles, inflammation, and skin cancer, whereas SPF is your best friend to combat these. Most people do not realise how effective and quite a privilege sunscreen really is. It is the best preventative remedy for all future skin concerns. Don’t want any visible anti-aging signs to make their way onto your face? Use a sunscreen. Don’t want dull skin? You guessed it, the answer is always SPF.

Use toothpaste to remove that pesky pimple

Picture this, you’ve just woken up with a pesky zit that you want to exile from your skin forever. Do you reach for the toothpaste? If the answer to that is anything except a clear no, then we’ve got some schooling to do here. In theory, sure, toothpaste can work. But the damage that is done to your skin by using toothpaste on any active acne, pimples, or inflamed areas, is unfathomable. Whoever thought of this DIY has fooled an entire generation of people into doing something drastic to their skin. The ingredients in a toothpaste are extremely harsh that irritate or dry out one’s skin. The drying in turn further stimulates excess oil production, which could trigger more breakouts. Ditch the paste, get an actual spot treatment instead.

Lemon is great for brightening

This is the quintessential desi household skincare tip, because apparently the answers to all our skin concerns is a lemon. We’ve all been there and done that. Here’s why this belief is not good – it is harsh as hell. While it may not seem like that to the average user, applying lemon juice directly to our skin has quite an internal toll to it. Since raw lemon juice is highly acidic at the pH of 2, it can cause permanent damage to one’s skin, potentially causing skin irritation, hyperpigmentation and sensitivity. It can also make your skin extra-sensitive to sunlight, and this can lead to burns or discoloration. Ever heard of phytophotodermatitis? If you haven’t, then consider yourself lucky. Let’s just stop applying salad dressing on our faces this year! If you really want the goodness of a lemon, try opting for a vitamin C serum that safely delivers lemon extracts.

Chemicals are the enemy

Natural doesn’t always mean good. There are a thousand ingredients out there in nature that could not only ruin your skin but leave you looking like Jim Carrey from The Mask. On a similar note, the idea that chemical based products or synthetic ingredients are inherently bad for your skin is completely ludicrous. The scientific skincare advancements the world has made in the past decade has allowed us to invent completely safe and efficient ingredients, ranging from Niacinamide for brightening to several acids for exfoliation. Not only that, but one look at a products ingredient list can help you deduce whether it works or not. The information is at your fingertips; if you are ever lost in the skincare aisle, try reading up on the research backing the ingredients up! Dedicated websites like Incidecoder or Skincarisma are a great help in analysing ingredients in depth.

Hot water opens pores; Cold water shrinks them

No, Patty, it does not. Only if it were that easy. Most people think using steam or hot water to wash your face helps because it opens your pores, but in reality, that’s just a myth. Because if it were true, all our pore concerns would be solved almost immediately and the skincare industry would cease to exist. Your pores aren’t muscles, so they can’t open and contract willy-nilly, regardless of the water temperature they get. You’ve got visible pores? You will have to do a lot more than follow some myth about water. There are several ingredients you can curate your skincare with to finally defeat pores, including Retinol, AHAs like Lactic acid or Glycolic acid, BHAs like salicylic acid, or even Azelic acid, derived from yeast, all of which work wonders for combatting pore concerns.