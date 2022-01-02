90s makeup trends are back!

The new year has brought back some old make-up trends from the 90s and it’s no less exciting for the new generation as most of them were too young to be experimenting with makeup back then so now’s the time that you can play around with makeup and find what works best for you. We have rounded up the hottest makeup trends from runways, red carpets and Tiktok that’ll be dominating the year.

Skin Minimalism

While most of us grew looking at photo-shopped and airbrushed models on magazines and in photo-shoots all throughout 2000’s, it’s the Gen Z that has made it a point to embrace their skin as it is, believing that texture, pores, discolouration and blemishes don’t need masking, just like it was in the 90’s. So brace yourself for lighter base products like tinted moisturisers, BB and CC creams, tinted sunscreens and sheer coverage foundations that let your skin breathe.

Lined lips

While we’ve left over-lining the lips in 2021, we’ll still be lining our lips with a lip liner to define the shape and make our lipsticks last longer. Brown liners in general are having a big comeback moment this year from the 90s.

You can choose to apply your liner first to stop the lipstick from bleeding, apply your favourite lip colour and then go back in with the lip liner to define the edges and the Cupid’s bow for a polished pout.

Chocolate brown lips

It’s back, it’s here to stay and it’s for everyone: brown lip colours. From the lightest of the browns to the darkest of the browns, brown shades are ready to take on the lipstick market, for good! The reason brown lipstick is so universally flattering is because of the earthy tones. They tend to suit everyone as they warm up the look of the complexion and complement every makeup look, from minimal makeup to an everyday look to a full glam look, there’s a brown lipstick to go with.

Getting this trend right lies in the careful selection of your shade, fair skin tones can carry off taupe-y browns really well, olive skinned people will love the rich and vampy chocolate-y browns. Whereas light to medium skin tones will look stunning donning a brown lipstick with a red or orange undertone, like shades of terra-cotta and burnt red.

Statement blush

Gone are the days when blush was just confined to the apples of the cheek, people are approaching the blush through a more experiential lens this year. There’s so much that the placement of your blush can do for you. From using on the temples to warm up the face to applying it to the higher points of your face for a lifted and chiseled look to daring colours like purple, fuchsia, bubblegum pink and bright orange, 2022 is all about finding the blush technique that works best for you.

Glitter galore

Glitter is a trend that we’ve seen come and go over the past few decades. While jeweled appliques are still trending, glitter is all set to return this year. From chunky glitter shadows to glitter eye liners to glittery lip glosses and lip colours and even glittery brows, all that will glitter, will be fashion!

Subtle highlighters

Wet-looking dolphin skin has dominated the beauty trends for the past couple of years, luminous finishes — not matte, not extremely dewy, but somewhere between — are about to take off. Save those chunky, glittery and blinding highlighters for special occasions and switch a subtle highlighter that gives the illusion of your skin glowing from within. Highlighting balms, finely milled highlighters and subtle liquid highlighters will be all the rage this year.

Graphic eye liners

Graphic eye liners are not just confined to editorial shoots anymore, they’ve been getting their fair share of attention throughout 2021 and will continue to do so this year as well. With the pandemic forcing everyone to wear masks, eyes have become the focal point in beauty. Floating liners, double winged liners, bat eye liner and coloured liners will also be ruling 2022, so if you’re bad at applying eyeliners, this is a good time to start perfecting your technique and if nothing works, smudged eye liner’s your best friend because it’s messy, it’s smokey and it’s very easy to do.

BOX

Not a 90s trend, but one we think is vital for everyone to follow

Back in the 90s, SPF was only confined to picnics especially in Pakistan. But with the rise of skin cancers and skin conditions caused by the UV rays of the sun, people are now aware of the side-effects of direct sunlight on their skin thus making smart choices and jumping onto the SPF bandwagon. From mineral sunscreens to physical sunscreens and even tinted sunscreens, the sunscreen market is booming in the country and it is a refreshing change to see.