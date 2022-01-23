Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 09:35 pm

Aiman Khan looks ravishing in red; see photos

Aiman Khan looks ravishing in red; see photos

Aiman Khan looks ravishing in red; see photos

Aiman Khan, with her wardrobe choices, always sets new style goals. Eastern styles are an integral element of Pakistani ethnic clothing, and Aiman knows very well how to carry ethnic wear gracefully.

She owns her fashion, right down to the prints, colors, and textures. From gowns to classic sarees and salwar kameez, she nails all her looks. As far as her wardrobe is concerned, she brings a sense of originality and immense grace.

Read more: Aiman Khan twinning with her daughter Amal, see photos

In the recent Instgaram pictures, the Iqsh Tamasha actress opted for a red outfit with floral embroidered patterns and see-through sleeves.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official)

Read More

3 days ago
Jon Stewart to receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Jon Stewart, a famous figure on television for his irreverent brand of...
3 days ago
Catherine Hardwick was skeptical in casting Kristen Stewart in Twilight

Catherine Hardwicke, the director of Twilight, admitted that she had to ponder...
3 days ago
Aiman Khan or Sajal Aly, who looks best in a pink outfit? 

Pakistani actors, Aiman Khan and Sajal Aly, in the pink candy floss...
3 days ago
Eva B breaking the glass ceiling by being the first women Rapper in Pakistan

The second episode of Coke Studio season 14 premiered on Wednesday night,...
3 days ago
Cardi B pledges to cover the burial fees of all 17 victims of Bronx appartment

Cardi B and New York Mayor Eric Adams have teamed together to...
3 days ago
Elizabeth Debicki looks absolutely regal playing Princess Diana in The Crown

Last Monday, the producers of Netflix's iconic royal drama The Crown began...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

David Wiese
31 seconds ago
PSL 7: David Wiese expects that fans will come to stadium to support Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2022

PSL 7: David Wiese, a veteran of the Lahore Qalandars, has urged...
Rumman Raees
14 mins ago
PSL 7: Rumman Raees is eager to return to game action after a tough injury break

PSL 7: Fast and agile Rumman Raees sees the upcoming HBL Pakistan...
19 mins ago
Oversea Pakistanis play vital role for strengthening economy, says Parvez Elahi

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that oversea Pakistanis have...
Pakistan U19
27 mins ago
Mohammad Shehzad’s five wickets leads Pakistan U19 to crushing win over Papua New Guinea

Pakistan U19 won their third and final group match against Papua New...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement