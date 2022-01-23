Aiman Khan looks ravishing in red; see photos

Aiman Khan, with her wardrobe choices, always sets new style goals. Eastern styles are an integral element of Pakistani ethnic clothing, and Aiman knows very well how to carry ethnic wear gracefully.

She owns her fashion, right down to the prints, colors, and textures. From gowns to classic sarees and salwar kameez, she nails all her looks. As far as her wardrobe is concerned, she brings a sense of originality and immense grace.

In the recent Instgaram pictures, the Iqsh Tamasha actress opted for a red outfit with floral embroidered patterns and see-through sleeves.

Have a look: