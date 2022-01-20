Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
20th Jan, 2022. 06:45 pm

Aiman Khan or Sajal Aly, who looks best in a pink outfit? 

Pakistani actors, Aiman Khan and Sajal Aly, in the pink candy floss outfit gave us different stylish vibes, and it seems like a fashion faceoff.

The Sinf e Aahan actress appeared in a photoshoot for a well-known clothing brand and absolutely nailed the look.

She showcased ethereal looks accented with traditional crafts. And the diva, with her stunning beauty and grace, conveys this message in a really regal manner. Fans can’t get enough of her stunning beauty and grace.

On the other hand, Aiman shared her pictures wearing this pink ethnic dress with an embroidered dupatta beautifully wrapped around her hands. She completed her look with a necklace and ear studs and left her sleek hair open into centre-parted, making our jaws drop in awe, sporting a stunning look that was applauded by her fans.

