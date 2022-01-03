Amna Ilyas turns into a black beauty queen in latest pictures

Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas, well known for her bold appearances in photoshoots, has also worked in a number of Pakistani films and is usually under criticism due to her social media activities. The actress recently appeared in a photoshoot for a clothing brand in an all-black ensemble.

Turning to Instgaram, the Baaji actress posted her pictures wearing a black long-sleeved outfit and styled her look with smokey eyes and nude lips. She left her hair open in a volumized blowdry and posed for a camera like a true diva.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

Earlier, the actress was highly criticized for her bold gym pictures as she was showcasing her toned physique in athleisure and highlighting the importance of working out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)