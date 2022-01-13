Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 08:47 pm

Anoushay Abbasi rocks in black denim, see photos

Anoushay Abbasi is a Pakistani actress who has done numerous television dramas and commercials, which have been highly praised by the audience. The actress also keeps her fans updated with her pictures and social activities on Instagram.

The Raqs-e-Bismil actress took to her Instagram and posted her throwback pictures while having a fun time with her friends. Anoushay wore black skin-tight denim jeans with a matching high-neck top in the photo and gave her fans a rocking vibe.

Have a look:

“Flamin’ hot crew #november #2021 #tb,” she captioned her post.

For her hairstyle, she tied her curly hair in center-parted braids and accessorized her look with a neckpiece. Kubra Khan and Ushna Shah are also seen with Anoushay in pictures.

