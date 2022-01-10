Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 08:17 pm

Ayeza Khan looks every bit royal in her latest pictures

Ayeza Khan looks every bit royal in her latest pictures

Ayeza Khan looks every bit royal in her latest pictures

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has a lot happening on her social media account these days. The diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. The iconic mother-of-two turned inspiration for women with an empowering post on self-love and strength.

From bridal wear to luxury festive outfits, the actress usually chooses traditional and laid-back outfits with a trendy touch of millennial style. The Mere Pas Tum Ho star recently headed into a photoshoot for a clothing brand and give fans a glimpse of her royal look. Ayeza opted for a gorgeous designer royal outfit that was accentuated with embroidery work.

Take a look at Ayeza Khan’s looks!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

