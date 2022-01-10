Ayeza Khan looks every bit royal in her latest pictures

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has a lot happening on her social media account these days. The diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. The iconic mother-of-two turned inspiration for women with an empowering post on self-love and strength.

From bridal wear to luxury festive outfits, the actress usually chooses traditional and laid-back outfits with a trendy touch of millennial style. The Mere Pas Tum Ho star recently headed into a photoshoot for a clothing brand and give fans a glimpse of her royal look. Ayeza opted for a gorgeous designer royal outfit that was accentuated with embroidery work.

Take a look at Ayeza Khan’s looks!