Ayeza Khan serves up major fashion vibes in latest pictures 

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 05:57 pm
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan is back with a bang and has stunned fans once again with her high fashion realness. She is always ahead of trends and sure knows how to draw social media attention with classy looks. 

The Mery Paas Tum Ho star turned herself into Queen Cleopatra’s beauty in her latest photoshoot and left her fans gushing over.

Turning to Instagram, Ayeza posted her pictures in a pastel grey top paired with black high heel boots. For her hairdo, she channeled ancient Egypt’s Queen Cleopatra hairstyle and completed her look with bold lips.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

