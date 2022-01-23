Did you know Kate Middleton’s birthday earrings price?

The cost of Kate Middleton’s pearl earrings for her 40th birthday photographs has been revealed. The diamond-pearl earrings that the Duchess of Cambridge wore for her gorgeous pictures is believed to be worth £2.5 million by jewelry specialists H&T.

One of the jewellery experts said, “The earrings are from Diana’s personal collection which would mean they were purchased most likely from Garrards the Crown Jeweler at the time and they consist of diamond and cultured pearls rather than diamond and natural pearls that you would expect from the royal collection.”

Read more: Princess Kate Middleton is annoyed of Prince William because of this habit