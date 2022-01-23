Did you know Kate Middleton’s birthday earrings price?

Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 11:53 pm

The cost of Kate Middleton’s pearl earrings for her 40th birthday photographs has been revealed. The diamond-pearl earrings that the Duchess of Cambridge wore for her gorgeous pictures is believed to be worth £2.5 million by jewelry specialists H&T.

One of the jewellery experts said, “The earrings are from Diana’s personal collection which would mean they were purchased most likely from Garrards the Crown Jeweler at the time and they consist of diamond and cultured pearls rather than diamond and natural pearls that you would expect from the royal collection.”

Read more: Princess Kate Middleton is annoyed of Prince William because of this habit

“A pair of diamond and cultured pearl drop penelope earrings would cost normally £20,000-£25,000. However, with the Diana and now Catherine effect, I believe these earrings would be valued at 10 times that figure. The earrings consist of very large, very rare natural oriental saltwater pearls and are from the royal collection so the price tag is large so you can 10 times that figure again,” he added.

“The earrings would be valued up to an incredible £2.5 million making the jewellery one of the more expensive pieces Kate Middleton has worn.”

