Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 09:52 pm

Hailey Bieber flaunts her toned body in a cropped top and leggings

Hailey Bieber flaunts her toned body in a cropped top and leggings

Hailey Bieber flaunts her toned body in a cropped top and leggings

Hailey Bieber, a US model, and media personality left her fans in awe with her latest looks as she walked to her car after attending a pilates class with Buddy Euphoria’s Alexa Demie in West Hollywood this weekend.

Paparazzi caught Justine Bieber’s (singer) girlfriend donned a white cropped collared top with a white long-sleeved shirt underneath to show off her toned abs.

The layered tops were paired with blush leggings, white socks, and sneakers by the 25-year-old supermodel.

Have a look:

In the pictures, Hailey looked stunning in blush pink leggings with an extra-high waistband, a second-skin fit, and a cropped white shirt.

Read More

1 day ago
Priyanka Chopra reflects back to her 2014 film Mary Kom

While thinking about her 2014 film Mary Kom, Priyanka Chopra admitted that...
1 day ago
Julia Fox not judgemental towards Kanye's new song My Life Was Never Eazy

Julia Fox, Kanye West's new flame, was impressed by his new song....
1 day ago
Kanye West takes a dig at Pete Davidson in his new song

Kanye West, also known as Ye, the rapper, doesn't seem too pleased...
1 day ago
The teaser for Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat starring Hira Mani and Muneeb Butt is out now

The first look of Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat is out. And...
1 day ago
CTZN Cosmetic, sister trio aims to bring inclusivity to the Beauty Community

Have you ever tried a neutral lip color and found it to...
1 day ago
Azaan Sami Khan shares his two cents on the drama Ishq-e-Laa

Azaan Sami Khan made his television debut in Ishq-e-Laa as Azlan, who...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kriti Sanon
55 seconds ago
Kriti Sanon on being criticized for her nose, ‘I’m not a plastic doll’

Kriti Sanon has spoken up about how she has been criticized for...
Singapore sports community says Beijing Winter Olympics will be a great success
30 mins ago
Singapore sports community says Beijing Winter Olympics will be a great success

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Representatives from the Singapore sports community expressed...
Libya calls for int'l cooperation against illegal migration
38 mins ago
Libya calls for int’l cooperation against illegal migration

TRIPOLI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush on Saturday...
750 prize bond list 2022
53 mins ago
How to Check Rs750 Prize bond list 2022?

Peshawar: Rs 750 prize bond draw list (Peshawar) will be updated soon...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600