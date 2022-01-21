Hania Aamir looks drop-dead gorgeous in ethnic outfit

Hania Aamir, one of the prettiest actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, has been giving us a chunk of outfit inspiration to prove her fashion game. The actress recently clicked in a green ethnic outfit from head to toe and looked absolutely gorgeous in this beautiful ensemble.

Turning to Instgaram, the Mere Humsafar actress posted her beautiful pictures, wearing a green eastern outfit featuring small golden chunks and velvet sleeves with a matching dupatta, while the rest of her outfit is free-flowing and breezy.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

While keeping her look simple and subtle, Hania gave her a no-makeup look with basic pink lips and blush pink cheeks. Her hair is center-parted, which she tied into a french braid which further enhances Hania’s overall look.