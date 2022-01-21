Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 12:02 am

Hania Aamir looks drop-dead gorgeous in ethnic outfit

Hania Aamir looks drop-dead gorgeous in ethnic outfit

Hania Aamir looks drop-dead gorgeous in ethnic outfit

Hania Aamir, one of the prettiest actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, has been giving us a chunk of outfit inspiration to prove her fashion game. The actress recently clicked in a green ethnic outfit from head to toe and looked absolutely gorgeous in this beautiful ensemble.

Turning to Instgaram, the Mere Humsafar actress posted her beautiful pictures, wearing a green eastern outfit featuring small golden chunks and velvet sleeves with a matching dupatta, while the rest of her outfit is free-flowing and breezy.

Take a look:

While keeping her look simple and subtle, Hania gave her a no-makeup look with basic pink lips and blush pink cheeks. Her hair is center-parted, which she tied into a french braid which further enhances Hania’s overall look.

Read More

1 day ago
Catherine Hardwick was skeptical in casting Kristen Stewart in Twilight

Catherine Hardwicke, the director of Twilight, admitted that she had to ponder...
1 day ago
Aiman Khan or Sajal Aly, who looks best in a pink outfit? 

Pakistani actors, Aiman Khan and Sajal Aly, in the pink candy floss...
1 day ago
Eva B breaking the glass ceiling by being the first women Rapper in Pakistan

The second episode of Coke Studio season 14 premiered on Wednesday night,...
1 day ago
Cardi B pledges to cover the burial fees of all 17 victims of Bronx appartment

Cardi B and New York Mayor Eric Adams have teamed together to...
1 day ago
Elizabeth Debicki looks absolutely regal playing Princess Diana in The Crown

Last Monday, the producers of Netflix's iconic royal drama The Crown began...
1 day ago
Robert Pattinson may do a film with Korean director Bong-Joon-ho

Robert Pattinson is already in talks about his future film with director...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo visits Jung Hae-in on the set of ‘Snowdrop’

Regardless of the criticism that the JTBC and Disney+ show ‘Snowdrop’ had...
Quetta Gladiators
10 mins ago
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators PSL 7 Schedule

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators, the defending champions, will be seeking to rebound...
20 mins ago
Boston Calling 2022 complete line-up is here!

The complete Boston Calling 2022 line-up is here, and festival managers have...
Multan Sultan
22 mins ago
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans PSL 7 Schedule

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans, the defending champions of the Pakistan Super League...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement