Hania Aamir looks drop-dead gorgeous in ethnic outfit
Hania Aamir, one of the prettiest actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, has been giving us a chunk of outfit inspiration to prove her fashion game. The actress recently clicked in a green ethnic outfit from head to toe and looked absolutely gorgeous in this beautiful ensemble.
Turning to Instgaram, the Mere Humsafar actress posted her beautiful pictures, wearing a green eastern outfit featuring small golden chunks and velvet sleeves with a matching dupatta, while the rest of her outfit is free-flowing and breezy.
Take a look:
While keeping her look simple and subtle, Hania gave her a no-makeup look with basic pink lips and blush pink cheeks. Her hair is center-parted, which she tied into a french braid which further enhances Hania’s overall look.
