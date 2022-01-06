In pictures: Iqra and Yasir’s little munchkin Kabir will melt your heart

Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 09:27 pm

In pictures: Iqra Aziz and Yasir's little munchkin Kabir will melt your heart

Power couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s 5-month-old star baby, Kabir Hussian, won millions of hearts with his cute appearance on social media. Kabir has a social media account with more than 50k followers on Instagram, where he left fans gushing over him with his cute pictures and videos.

 After Kabir’s birth, his parents didn’t share the picture of their son with their fans and followers, but after five months, Iqra and Yasir exposed his face on his Instagram account. And we just can’t get enough of that lovely newborn photo.

Have a look at Kabir Hussian cute pictures:

Kabir’s parents usually shared his cute updates on their Instgaram account. It should be noted that the adorable showbiz couple tied the knot in December 2019.

