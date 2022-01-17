Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 11:21 pm

Kendall Jenner flaunts her curves in a swimsuit, see photos

American model Kendall Jenner flaunted her toned abs and killer curves in her latest photoshoot in the South of France. The supermodel is soaking up the sun while wearing a swimsuit and leaves her fans amazed with her look.

In the pictures, Jenner is in a pool and by the ocean donning outfits such as a long-sleeved, neoprene black bodysuit, athleticwear, and two-piece swimsuits as she poses with intricate pieces from the jewelry brand, including a ring, a bracelet, neckpiece, and ear studs.

Have a look:

The 26 years old supermodel looks sizzling as she is rocked her photoshoot. In one of the photographs, the fashionista is seen wearing exquisite workout wear to show off her fit physique.

