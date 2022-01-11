Kim Kardashian pictures in a cut-out top goes viral

Kim Kardashian is well-known and appreciated for her fashion sense and the outfits she wears, but her recent cut-off top caught the attention of her fans on social media.

As evidenced by her latest outfit, the 40-year-old American TV personality wears anything she wants to seem different in. She posted her picture on Instagram, wearing a sleeveless cut-out halter top. It was stunning, with a plunging V-neck and rear slits. She paired it with wide-leg black denim pants with knee and thigh rips, and she finished the outfit with pointed black heels.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

The reality star posted a carousel of herself dressed completely in black, which drew strange reactions from some of her 278 million followers, with one fan writing: “BratZ doll energy”, while another compared her poses to Britney Spears (we can totally see it), stating: “Its the britney spears pose for me”.

Other people speculated that it was taken by Kim’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson, saying, “Omg did Pete snap these pictures???” while another jokingly said, “Give Pete his jeans back.”