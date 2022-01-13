Kinza Hashmi looks better than Saboor at the reception dinner

Kinza Hashmi, one of the rising stars of the Pakistani showbiz industry, has a social media presence that might have you scrolling through her feed for hours. Recently, the actress was spotted at Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s wedding festivities and became a showstopper with her class and elegance.

Kinza’s appearance at Saboor’s reception dinner stole all the limelight of the event. The Ishq Tamasha starlet impressed netizens with her dressing sense, and social media users couldn’t help but comment that Kinza was looking more beautiful than Saboor at the reception dinner.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

Social media users are extremely impressed with Kinza Hashmi’s dressing ability, but one social media user believes Kinza was the show stealer at Saboor Aly’s reception meal and even commented on how Kinza Hashmi’s dress might possibly be better than the bride’s.

The Azmaish actress donna a dazzling black and gold sarees as she glammed up with a dazzling trouser set black saree for Saboor Aly’s reception dinner.