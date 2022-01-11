Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
11th Jan, 2022. 06:57 pm

Mawra Hocane is an eternal beauty in this Kala Jora, see photos

Mawra Hocane is an eternal beauty in this Kala Jora, see photos

Mawra Hocane is an eternal beauty in this Kala Jora, see photos

Mawra Hocane made her way into Pakistan’s showbiz industry through her amazing acting in numerous TV dramas and films. She was appreciated by the netizens for her Bollywood debut, “Sanam Teri Kasam.” She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and makes sure she keeps her fans updated. The actress has a great fashion sense.

Turning to Instagram, the Sabaat actress posted her pictures. We can’t take our eyes off her as she wears a black and gold-embellished outfit with a matching organza dupatta, a pair of khusas, and traditional jewelery.She never goes wrong with fashion choices, is always up-to-date with trends, and can pull off both traditional and western outfits.

She captioned her post, “Izzzzzza # KalaJora Dump.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

