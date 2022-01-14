Minal Khan turns into a black beauty in a festive outfit

Minal Khan, who is enjoying her newlywed life with husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, surely knows how to pull off fashion trends, which we all adore. She usually appeared in a traditional, luxurious, and laid-back look with a trendy touch of millennial style. From bridal wear to luxury festive outfits.

The Ishq Hai actress recently headed into a festive photoshoot for a clothing brand and robbed our hearts with her dashing looks.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

In the picture, Minal donned a black outfit and styled her matching dupatta with a belt. She accessorized her look with stone jewelry, which includes a choker neckpiece and mang tika. For makeup, the diva gives herself a glam makeover with smokey eyes and brown lips.