Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 07:25 pm
The most adored duo in the showbiz industry, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar, who shared a cute munchkin Mustafa Abbasi are enjoying vacations in Dubai. The internet seems to be obsessed with their first child, who was born in July 2020.

Turning to Instgaram, Naimal shared her Dubai diaries and a video in which baby Mustafa can be seen having a beach day, leaving fans in awe with his overloaded cuteness.

Have a look:

As the Anna actress steps into the motherhood club, she often shares cute glimpses of her baby with her Insta fam and never ceases to amaze.

