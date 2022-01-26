Newlywed Areeba Habib turns into beauty in black

Areeba Habib, who tied the knot with Sadian Imran in an extravagant wedding, is back to work with a smile on her face after spending some quality time with her better half.

Their wedding pictures are still making the rounds on social media, and the fans have been relishing the beautiful moments.

Turning to Instagram, the Jalan actress posted her most recent photos after the wedding in a red and black ensemble, and fans can’t stop gushing over her beauty.

The pair posed for some sweet photographs, looking as if they were still in love. In particular, a video of the delighted husband kissing his beautiful bride has appeared on the internet.