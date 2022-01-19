Nida Yasir looks magnificent in glamorous peach attire 

Morning show host Nida Yasir, who recently hosted her brother’s wedding, attended the wedding event of Rubina Ashraf’s daughter’s Minna Tariq. The actress looks stunning in a heavily embellished peach gown by Mehdi Couture, posing with her husband, Yasir Nawaz.

The Nadaniyaan star looks absolutely gorgeous in a peach-embellished outfit, which she accessorized with a green and gold pearl neckpiece and mang tikka.

