Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 08:05 pm

Nida Yasir looks magnificent in glamorous peach attire 

Morning show host Nida Yasir, who recently hosted her brother’s wedding, attended the wedding event of Rubina Ashraf’s daughter’s Minna Tariq. The actress looks stunning in a heavily embellished peach gown by Mehdi Couture, posing with her husband, Yasir Nawaz.

The Nadaniyaan star looks absolutely gorgeous in a peach-embellished outfit, which she accessorized with a green and gold pearl neckpiece and mang tikka.

Check it out!

The host took to her Instgaram and shared a series of pictures of herself while enjoying this wedding season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nida Yasir (@itsnidayasir.official)

She also disclosed that her newlywed brother and his wife will be coming live on her morning show on the 13th of this month and this she did truly for her fans to meet her new family member.

