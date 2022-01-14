Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 09:33 pm

Nimra Khan and Mikaal Zulfiqar pair up for a bridal photoshoot

Pakistani actors Nimra Khan and Mikaal Zulfiqar, two skilled and versatile names in the showbiz industry, have collaborated on a luxurious bridal photoshoot for Asifa Nabeel. The duo looks stunning in their drool-worthy and colorful ensembles.

In the pictures, Nimra looks stunning as she dazzles in a red bridal outfit embellished with golden heavy embroidery. Her jewelry included a necklace, earrings, a mang tikka ring, and bangles. On the other hand, Mikaal gave us royal groom vibes in a golden sherwani.

Have a look at adorable clicks of the duo:

