People born in January get fewer birthday gifts, here’s why!

January is the first month of the year. The month is the kickstart of the year with so many new year resolutions. But when it comes to birthdays, people are not lucky enough to get birthday gifts in January, and here is why!

The expenses of Christmas spending fallout loom on your bank account as pending payments devastate your balance in January, making it extremely difficult to save money. So, if your birthday is this month, don’t expect many gifts.

Many people, whether you or someone you know, are already counting down the days until payday. That early seasonal pay-in feels great at the moment, but once you’re out of that upbeat, splash-the-cash yuletide spirit, you’re stuck in financial limbo.