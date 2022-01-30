PSL 2022: Presenter Erin Holland wins hearts with her Desi style

Erin Holland is an Australian singer, TV host, model, dancer, and charity worker. She won her national title, Miss World Australia, on July 20, 2013. She is currently a presenter in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Holland is the wife of Australian cricketer Ben Cutting, who is now a member of the Peshawar Zalmi PSL team.

The gorgeous PSL 7 presenter is winning the hearts of fans with her desi glam. She kept updating her fans with her PSL 7 looks and style. Check it out:

The fashion, food & culture.. it’s good to be back @thePSLt20 🥰🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/n7b4rA9quQ — Erin Holland (@erinvholland) January 30, 2022

Earlier, the 32-year-old revealed her fitness secrets that she moves her body every day but said that it is okay not to have a good day for a workout.

In the interview, she admitted to doing a 15-minute workout for staying in shape.

“I do 15-minute workouts that can be done with minimal or no equipment for a quick fix anytime, anywhere, especially when travelling,” she says. “I usually target two to four of these 15-minute workouts either core, full-body, HIIT, cardio, upper and lower body. Doing something is better than nothing, so do it even if all you can spare is 15 minutes.” she said.