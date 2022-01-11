Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 10:25 pm

Saboor Aly or Sana Javed, who looks best in this blue outfit?

Saboor Aly or Sana Javed, who looks best in this blue outfit?

Saboor Aly or Sana Javed, who looks best in this blue outfit?

Pakistan’s two elegant actors, Saboor Aly and Sana Javed in the same ethnic outfit, give us different stylish vibes, and it seems like a fashion war.

The Musht e Khaak actress can be seen wearing the same outfit and looks absolutely amazing in this ethnic wear with golden jhumkis and glossy no makeup.

 

On the other hand, Saboor earlier shared her pictures wearing this blue ethnic dress with an embroidered dupatta. She completed her look with a neck choker and earpiece and pulled back her sleek hair into a bun, making our jaws drop in awe, sporting a stunning look that was applauded by her fans.

