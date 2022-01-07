Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 10:24 pm

Sana Javed shows us how to display lehenga in this wedding season

Sana Javed shows us how to display lehenga in this wedding season

Sana Javed shows us how to display lehenga in this wedding season

Pakistani actress Sana Javed, who is famed for her desi styles that inject the essence of vintage into every ensemble, recently appeared in a dazzling photoshoot for a clothing brand and set up a stunning style that you all need to play up in this wedding season.

The diva looked like the ultimate show-stopper in a Mughal lehenga choli set that featured a full sleeveless blouse with heavily gold-embroidered details and contrast pink dupatta details with gold borders. She accessorized her look with bangles, a necklace, maang tikka, and heavy earrings. Her glowy-soft makeup sealed the outfit in an exquisite bride.

Have a look:

Read More

3 hours ago
Britney Spears showcases free-spirt through photos

Britney Spears is capitalizing on one-of-a-kind events following the end of her...
4 hours ago
Yasir Hussain gives history lesson on Instagram

Actor Yasir Hussain is known for calling a spade a spade, and...
4 hours ago
Ali Gul Pir is glad to be vaccinated for Covid-19

Ali Gul Pir is certainly glad that he was vaccinated against covid-19...
5 hours ago
Meghan Markle won the case against the British Tabloid

According to court documents, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will receive an undisclosed...
8 hours ago
Prince Harry and Prince William head-to-head once again

Experts have provided light on Prince William's knee-jerk reaction to Prince Harry's...
9 hours ago
The song Highway is the favorite of AR Rehman

AR Rehman is one of the highly recognized and loved singers in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Sri Lanka Inflation
23 seconds ago
Sri Lanka rations electricity as dollar crisis worsens

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka imposed electricity rationing Friday with the main power utility...
Eurozone inflation
3 mins ago
Chile inflation at a 14-year high

SANTIAGO: Chile registered the inflation of 7.2 per cent in 2021, the...
State Bank of Pakistan
8 mins ago
Pakistan received over $3 billion from expats in RDAs since September 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has received $3.16 billion in remittances from expatriates through the...
11 mins ago
Pakistan exports to CARs increase by $145 million: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600