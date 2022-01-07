Sana Javed shows us how to display lehenga in this wedding season

Pakistani actress Sana Javed, who is famed for her desi styles that inject the essence of vintage into every ensemble, recently appeared in a dazzling photoshoot for a clothing brand and set up a stunning style that you all need to play up in this wedding season.

The diva looked like the ultimate show-stopper in a Mughal lehenga choli set that featured a full sleeveless blouse with heavily gold-embroidered details and contrast pink dupatta details with gold borders. She accessorized her look with bangles, a necklace, maang tikka, and heavy earrings. Her glowy-soft makeup sealed the outfit in an exquisite bride.

Have a look: