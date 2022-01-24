Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 10:31 pm

Shagufta Ejaz or Sanam Saeed, who looks best in this fashion showdown?

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 10:31 pm
Shagufta Ejaz and Sanam Saeed, the two versatile actresses of Pakistan showbiz industry twins in the same dress, and they both carry it with so much grace and give us different stylish vibes, and it seems like a fashion faceoff.

The Zindahi Gulzar Hai actress donned a Pista green embellished outfit and absolutely nailed the look. She kept her look simple, accessorizing with white pearl ear-studs and going for a no-makeup look.

 

On the other hand, the legendary actress Shagufta Ejaz, looks unbelievably beautiful in her pictures, wearing this ethnic dress with an embroidered dupatta beautifully wrapped around her hands.

She completed her look with a necklace and earrings and tied her hair into a center-parted hairdo, making our jaws drop in awe, sporting a stunning look that was applauded by her fans.

