You may be destroying your hair yourself !

Have you ever wondered what it takes to have beautiful hair? Let’s just say it all comes down to sensible decisions and sometimes good genes.

If you aren’t lucky to have the luxury of not caring for your hair at all and still have beautiful hair, this article is perfect for you so continue reading!

To improve your hair’s health overall, regardless of your hair type and hair concern, here are some real game changing tips for literally everyone to follow!

Sulphate free hair care products

Sulphate is an ingredient in hair care that can strip your hair off of the natural oils from the follicle and the scalp that are essential for healthy hair. You might need to pay over the odds for sulphate free products but it’s definitely worth the extra cost as it keeps your hair in the best health and shape possible!

Never skip heat protectors when using heat styling tools

The smoke you see while curling or straightening your hair, or that burning smell while blow drying your hair is not “okay” unless or until you have the protective layer on your hair aka the heat protectants. The ignorance is worse than the damage your hair is enduring.

Stop washing your hair everyday

No, this does not mean you stop showering. Remember the good old shower caps? They’re still very much relevant! There is no need to wash your hair with a shampoo and conditioner every day. Even if you have super oily hair, pick up a dry shampoo instead of making your hair oilier by washing it everyday. From everyday, move onto washing your hair every other day!

Stop with that rigorous hair drying with a towel

Frizz and hair breakage has entered the chat. Wrapping your hair in a towel post-shower and then drying it with towel might hasten the drying process but you need to STOP! You are literally rubbing your hair when it’s the most fragile and you are opening and damaging the hair cuticles which leads to hair breakage, hair thinning, frizz and unmanageable hair.

Hair trims every 3 to 6 months

Want to have healthy, split end free and fuller looking hair? Regular trims are important, but they magically grow your hair longer. That’s a myth, because your hair grows from the root, not the tips. The brittle, weaker and rough looking hair at the bottom most part is the oldest hair you have. That hair has suffered from abuse the most and just like toxic people, it is important to cut that off! You are left with healthy looking hair with that extra volumising finish!

We have mentioned basics that can aid in protecting your hair from extreme damages. Now following these tips can further improve your hair’s health and that’s a promise! Let’s focus on 3 major concerns that most of us face.

Hair fall/ Thinning hair

Change your diet, learn how to say no to empty calories (hinting at those instant noodles in your kitchen cabinet) and add health improving ingredients in your diet like fruits, eggs, fatty fish, nuts, avocados, sweet potatoes, seeds, vegetables etc. Biotin in your daily life is another great thing to add that can help reverse hair fall.

Frizzy hair

Hydrate, hydrate and hydrate. When your hair is dry, it tries to get moisture from the air which swells up the hair and makes it frizzy. That is why frizz is worse in humid weather than usual. Hydrate your hair with deep conditioning treatments like oils and masks, go sulphate free and see the drastic difference in your hair.

Dandruff

Are those flakes out of control? Care for your scalp properly and say bye-bye to dandruff for good! You need to cleanse, hydrate and exfoliate your scalp to improve the scalp condition and diminish it properly. Adding an anti-dandruff shampoo is ideal, of course, but you need to balance it with the regular cleansing shampoo. So keep alternating between cleansing and anti-dandruff shampoos. You can easily find scalp exfoliators, exfoliating shampoos or even silicone brushes to use for your scalp with your favourite shampoo!

Just like your skin, giving your hair that essential daily care and providing it that extra nourishment once or twice a week with masks and oils is a great starting point to have beautiful hair!