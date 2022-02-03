3 Reasons to Add Micellar Water in Your Skincare Routine

So, what exactly is micellar water? It contains purified water and micelles, which help remove makeup and nourish your skin. So, when mixed, the oil and water work wonders on your skin. Let’s have a look at what this can do for you.

Here are the 3 reasons that make Micellar Water a great add-on to your skincare routine.

1) Cleanses your skin: Most micellar waters are more effective than makeup wipes at removing stubborn grime and makeup. While doing so, it avoids removing your skin’s natural oils and keeps it nourished. When compared to a free cleanser, it is believed to be gentle on your skin. Another benefit is that you may use it to refresh tired and dull skin while you’re out and about, and it will instantly liven up your skin.

2) The perfect toner: When applied after a cleansing session, this solution shines. It unclogs congested pores without drying out your skin.

3) Cosmetics brush cleanser: No makeup brush should be neglected. Using a cosmetics brush on more than one skin at the same time can result in problems that can harm your skin. When applying makeup, always use a clean brush. Dip each brush into micellar water to remove all the grease and grime.