Aiman Khan pulls off a classy look in all-white ensemble

Aiman Khan, an actress, and social media celebrity, surely knows how to pull off fashion trends, which we all adore. She usually appeared in a traditional, luxurious, and laid-back look with a trendy touch of millennial style. From bridal wear to luxury festive outfits.

The Zindaan actress recently headed into a classy photoshoot for her clothing brand and robbed our hearts with her ravishing looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official)

In the pictures, the celebrity donned a white outfit styled with a matching organza dupatta. She accessorized her look with a multi-colored neckpiece and earrings. For makeup, the diva gives herself a glam look with bold red lips and smokey eyes.

