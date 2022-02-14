Aiman Khan pulls off a classy look in all-white ensemble

Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:44 pm
14th Feb, 2022. 07:44 pm
Aiman Khan, an actress, and social media celebrity, surely knows how to pull off fashion trends, which we all adore. She usually appeared in a traditional, luxurious, and laid-back look with a trendy touch of millennial style. From bridal wear to luxury festive outfits.

The Zindaan actress recently headed into a classy photoshoot for her clothing brand and robbed our hearts with her ravishing looks.

 

In the pictures, the celebrity donned a white outfit styled with a matching organza dupatta. She accessorized her look with a multi-colored neckpiece and earrings. For makeup, the diva gives herself a glam look with bold red lips and smokey eyes.

