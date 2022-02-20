Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 08:09 pm
From Mahira Khan to Rihanna: Who rocks the classic bangs?

Classic bangs are back in fashion, and our celebrities are pulling off their rocking looks once again! On and off, celebrities have been sporting face-framing fringe with a 21st-century twist. There is no shortage of celebrity bang inspiration, ranging from Hollywood to Lollywood.

Bangs add effortless cool and youthfulness to your outfit. Because so many celebrities have been photographed wearing this beautiful hairdo, it has quickly become the latest trend.

Here is the list of celebrities who nailed their bangs and the inspiration you’ll need for your next salon visit. Keep scrolling to see celebs with the finest bangs!

Mehwish Hayat

With a new haircut, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor has an artsy, futuristic style.

Mahira Khan

The Hum Kn Kahaay Sachy Thay star has perfectly nailed her bangs in this sun-kissed photo.

Alizeh Shah

With her new hair transformation, the Ehd-e-Wafa diva made a comeback following the harsh response from her viral smoking video.

Sophie Turner

The Game of Thrones actress flaunts her very stylish blunt bangs.

Hania Aamir

The dimple queen has given us cuteness goals with her bangs.

Rihanna:

The mommy-to-be is a true diva in classy bangs.

Selena Gomez:

The star had ragged curtain bangs that appeared like they were right out of the 1960s.

For the latest Lifestyle News follow BOL News on Google News.

