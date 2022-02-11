Ramsha Khan is a mauve delight in this lavish outfit, see photos

Ramsha Khan is a well-known and versatile Pakistani television actress and model who has also worked as a VJ. She has perfected the art of acing desi looks and we can’t take our eyes off from the Sinf-e-Aahan’s most recent look, which is dressed to the nines in semi-formal ethnic clothing.

In the pictures, Ramsha donned a purple etinic outfit with silverish embroidery all over it to give it a glamorous finish.

She complimented her look with a golden earpiece, and her perfect makeup accentuated her attire. She kept her open in loose curls and looked beautiful in this look for the shoot.

