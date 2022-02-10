Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 08:31 pm
Saboor Aly flaunts 90's fashion vibes in this green lehenga

Saboor Aly, a wonderful newlywed actress, has established a niche for herself in the industry due to her exceptional acting abilities. She is the younger sister of actress Sajal Aly, who is also a top-listed actress in the entertainment industry.

She has worked in a number of Pakitani dramas, including Rang Laaga, Bay Qasoor, Visaal, Mere Khudaya, Gul-o-Gulzar, Tum Ho Wajah, and her most recent play, Fitrat, which are among her most well-known dramas.

Read more: Newlyweds Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari enjoy PSL at National Stadium

Recently, she won the heart in the blockbuster drama series Parizaad as Bubbly.

Saboor recently dropped her pictures wearing a chic green lehenga was embellished in turquoise and lime green blouse with an adorned belt at the waist.

Ali Ansari’s wife paired her lehenga with an elegant choker and a maang tika.

