Saboor Aly flaunts 90’s fashion vibes in this green lehenga

Saboor Aly, a wonderful newlywed actress, has established a niche for herself in the industry due to her exceptional acting abilities. She is the younger sister of actress Sajal Aly, who is also a top-listed actress in the entertainment industry.

She has worked in a number of Pakitani dramas, including Rang Laaga, Bay Qasoor, Visaal, Mere Khudaya, Gul-o-Gulzar, Tum Ho Wajah, and her most recent play, Fitrat, which are among her most well-known dramas.

Recently, she won the heart in the blockbuster drama series Parizaad as Bubbly.

Saboor recently dropped her pictures wearing a chic green lehenga was embellished in turquoise and lime green blouse with an adorned belt at the waist.

Ali Ansari’s wife paired her lehenga with an elegant choker and a maang tika.

