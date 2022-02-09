Sana Javed exudes her desi glam in recent photos

Pakistani actress, Sana Javed has managed to be the talk of the town with her beautiful looks, and there’s absolutely no denying that! Not just that, the actress is also making sure to prove herself on her work front, and her list of dramas is enough proof of that.

While the actress is making sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to working, the diva is absolutely making quite a lot of headlines when it comes to her stunning looks and fashion sense.

The Musht e Khaak star recently appeared in a photoshoot and decked up in a gorgeous desi outfit.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

