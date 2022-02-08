Sarah Khan turns into beauty in black, see photos
Pakistani actress Sarah Khan is currently enjoying motherhood with her cute daughter, Alyana Falak. Aside from her mommy duties, the actress is also proving her worth when it comes to fashion.
From weddings to award nights and promotional events, the 29-year-old is always making sure to put her best foot forward, and her recent look is enough proof of it.
The wife of singer Falak Shabir has shared pictures of herself wearing an all-black outfit from head to toe. She completed her look with white heels and ear-studs and gave herself a soft glam look.
It should be noted that Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and the couple welcomed their firstborn in October last year.
