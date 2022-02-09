Syra Yousuf flaunts Marilyn Monroe’s classic hairstyle

Pakistani actress Syra Yousuf is one of the versatile actresses in our entertainment industry. She channeled her beauty in Marilyn Monroe’s classic style in her recent photoshoot.

In the pictures, the Sinf e Aahan looks lovely with her dramatic hair transformation and stunning glam up. In this classic look created by MUA Omayr Waqar, she resembles Hollywood’s beauty icon, Marilyn Monroe!

Take a look:

The diva donned an elegant pastel green top and enhanced her look with bold red lips. In other pictures, she swapped her lips with glossy pink lips.

On the work front, Syra is seen working with Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Ramsha Khan in the ongoing popular ISPR drama serial Sinf e Aahan.

