Syra Yousuf OR Sana Javed, who looks pretty in this outfit?

Pakistani divas, Syra Yousuf and Sana Javed, in the shocking pink outfit, gave us different stylish vibes, and it seems like a fashion faceoff.

The Sinf e Aahan actress appeared in a photo shoot for a well-known clothing brand and absolutely nailed the look.

She wore this stunning outfit that was complemented with traditional crafts. And, with her magnificent beauty and grace, the diva transmits this message in a really royal manner. Fans are enamored with her amazing beauty and grace.

On the other hand, Sana shared her pictures wearing this pink ethnic dress with an embroidered dupatta beautifully left over her shoulder.

She completed her look with a necklace and khusas and left her sleek hair open into center-parted, making our jaws drop in awe, sporting a stunning look that was applauded by her fans.

On the work front, Umair Jaswal’s wife is winning the hearts in her ongoing drama serial, Aye Musht-e-Khaak.

