Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 12:45 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Syra Yousuf OR Sana Javed, who looks pretty in this outfit?

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 12:45 am
Syra Yousuf OR Sana Javed, who looks pretty in this outfit?

Syra Yousuf OR Sana Javed, who looks pretty in this outfit?

Pakistani divas, Syra Yousuf and Sana Javed, in the shocking pink outfit, gave us different stylish vibes, and it seems like a fashion faceoff.

The Sinf e Aahan actress appeared in a photo shoot for a well-known clothing brand and absolutely nailed the look.

She wore this stunning outfit that was complemented with traditional crafts. And, with her magnificent beauty and grace, the diva transmits this message in a really royal manner. Fans are enamored with her amazing beauty and grace.

On the other hand, Sana shared her pictures wearing this pink ethnic dress with an embroidered dupatta beautifully left over her shoulder.

She completed her look with a necklace and khusas and left her sleek hair open into center-parted, making our jaws drop in awe, sporting a stunning look that was applauded by her fans.

On the work front, Umair Jaswal’s wife is winning the hearts in her ongoing drama serial, Aye Musht-e-Khaak.

For the latest Lifestyle News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on bolnews.com

Read More

6 hours ago
Paris Jackson talks about her dying in every song she made

Paris Jackson, the only daughter of late singer Michael Jackson and Debbie...
7 hours ago
Ryan Gosling never thought that the Backstreet Boys will ever be famous

Ryan Gosling doubted that The Backstreet Boys would be successful. The Hollywood...
8 hours ago
Chrissy Teigen and husband are planning for another pregnancy!

After a miscarriage in 2020, model Chrissy Teigen and her musician husband...
8 hours ago
Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller shared the feelings she had on the Friend's Reunion

After her role as Monica Geller on the hit television show FRIENDS,...
1 day ago
From Mahira Khan to Rihanna: Who rocks the classic bangs?

Classic bangs are back in fashion, and our celebrities are pulling off...
4 days ago
Mark Wahlberg is spilling the beans on his Valentine's Day blunder, and it's hilarious

Mark Wahlberg revealed how he botched up Valentine's Day for his wife...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Wordle Answer Today
9 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 22nd February #248 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 248 that was released today, February 22,...
18 mins ago
Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazl discuss political situation

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Jamiat-e-Islam (F)...
Prince Harry
21 mins ago
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are facing a fresh social media campaign

The Queen's son, Prince Andrew, and grandson, Prince Harry, who technically retain...
UN warns pushbacks of migrants in Europe becoming 'normalised'
23 mins ago
UN warns pushbacks of migrants in Europe becoming ‘normalised’

GENEVA, Feb 21, 2022 (AFP) - The UN refugee chief voiced alarm Monday...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600