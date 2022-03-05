Horoscope Today 5th March- The ‘Luckiest Day of the Year’ has arrived, bringing you a miracle.

Are you ready to strike it rich? I’m sure you are!

It’s that time of year again: the Luckiest Day of the Year! The day the Sun and Jupiter met in the sky was often referred to as a day of miracles by ancient astrologers. On March 5, 2022, this will happen for the first time in over a year. Plan ahead of time because your dreams may be within reach!

Whatever your zodiac sign, you will notice that the universe is smiling on you. Your hopes, ambitions, and aspirations may all come true before your very eyes. However, rather than simply waiting for what the universe has in store for you, the best thing to do is to be proactive and make the most of this day.

Take chances, start new initiatives, ask someone out, tell a loved one how you feel, or take a shot at anything for which you want a little luck on your side. The big breakthrough you’ve been hoping for could be right around the corner, so plant a seed and watch it grow.

While each zodiac sign will fare slightly better in some ways, don’t limit yourself to the predictions below. Use the Year’s Luckiest Day however you want. You are the source of the magic.

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19)

Aries, embrace your inner world and spirit. You have an incredible opportunity right now to unleash incredible creativity, vision, and psychic ability. Listen to the universe’s synchronicities and use your heart to connect with a higher power. Your prayers can now be answered in every way. Also, start working on something alone or behind the scenes — it could turn into a passion project that changes your life.

TAURUS (APRIL 20 – MAY 20)

Today, Taurus, make an effort to connect with others. In fact, if you can throw or attend a party, you might find yourself suddenly surrounded by or meeting soulmate connections! Not only will your popularity and fame grow as a result of this, but you may also realise that all of your dreams are within reach. Create a vision board of all your long-term personal and professional goals, and send messages or make phone calls to people who may be able to open doors for you. Finally, romance and dating may flourish for you today. Make a special plan.

GEMINI (MAY 21 – JUNE 20)

Professional success could be yours now, Gemini. Now is an excellent time to begin a major career project, make a significant decision about your goals, or step further into the spotlight. Apply for any jobs or awards, or request a favour from an authority figure, today. New opportunities arising from previously completed work may appear unexpectedly.

CANCER (JUNE 21 – JULY 22)

Moving in new directions will be easier for you right now, Cancer. If you want to travel, relocate, or immigrate, either leave on this date or make travel arrangements now to depart later. Launch something significant today if you are involved in international business or markets. Finally, if you want to pursue academic, media, or publishing matters, submit proposals or start a project right away.

LEO (JULY 23 – AUGUST 22)

Trust and sharing will be major themes for you today, Leo, and you may finally get the breakthrough you’ve been looking for. Make a significant business or romantic promise, or renegotiate something. Big wins in the realm of wealth may also emerge at this time, particularly in the form of settlements, assets, scholarships, inheritances, or investments. Invest or sell right now.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23 – SEPTEMBER 22)

Relationships are divinely blessed for you right now, Virgo. If you want to keep a promise for the rest of your life, today is the day. Sign, commit, or agree now, whether in business or in love. Getting engaged or married now will help your relationship last a lifetime. However, if single and ready to mingle, set up a memorable date with someone who has long-term potential. This could turn out to be your soulmate.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 22)

Make major business decisions right now, Libra. Your productivity and employment will increase exponentially as a result of your success. You’ll do especially well if you’re submitting a proposal or taking on new projects. Request a favour from a boss or coworker; it may be easily granted. Apply now if you’re looking for a better job. Hire staff today if you own your own business — they could help you prosper and make your flow more efficient. Finally, if you want to improve your health, fitness, or diet, make a game plan today.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23 – NOVEMBER 21)

Today, Scorpio, surround yourself with pure pleasure! Your heart’s desires will grow and flourish! Make L-O-V-E a top priority, whether you’re single or attached. Make a date that will be remembered. Make romantic promises. Fertility is also in the spotlight, so you might hear about a pregnancy if you want to pursue it. Finally, devote time to your creativity, hobbies, sports, and anything else that makes you truly happy.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21)

A significant victory in home, family, and domestic matters is likely now, Sagittarius. This may finally assist you in feeling more stable, secure, and happy at the core of your spirit. If you want to make a change in the realms of renovations, relocations, or real estate, make a decision and apply today. Purchasing real estate will most likely result in long-term gains and happiness for you. Those who adore their current residence should host a dinner party or gathering at their home; it will be a blast. Lastly, if seeking to heal a connection with anyone in your lineage, offer an olive branch now.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19)

Capricorn, proposals, intellectual projects, academics, and contractual matters will shine brightly for you today. In fact, everything you write, say, post, or broadcast has the potential to bring you more growth, prosperity, and attention. To support any strategic plans, update your website, resume, portfolio, or social media. Your communication abilities have the potential to bring you fame right now. Finally, if you’re looking to spice up your life, take a quick trip or act like a tourist in your own city: joy could be around every corner.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20 – FEBRUARY 18)

Allow wealth to shower down on you, Aquarius. You could make out like a bandit with financial matters in the spotlight for you! Make important financial decisions now — sell, buy, invest, or review — because this is the time to find jewels. Set up a new bank account. Finally, if you’re looking for a new steady job or to take on more clients, start applying today!

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)

Pisces, the sky is the limit for you! In fact, you’re fortunate in every way right now. Take charge and plant seeds in every area of your life, no matter how you want to use this energy. Create a vision board and get started on making it a reality. With the entire universe on your side, concentrate on your deepest sense of happiness and fulfilment and watch as you are rewarded for your efforts.